Retailers and the government looking at ways to reduce queues during lockdown

The number of people in line outside stores also needs to be controlled

27 March 2020 - 20:16
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The government and retailers are discussing ways of reducing queues and crowds at outlets where South Africans get basic goods during the 21-day national lockdown, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel said on Friday. 

Patel said talks were taking place with retailers, police and the national command council about sensible ways to allow people to get basic goods and avoid large congregations. He said it was important to shorten queues outside and “decrease the number of people in stores”.

Several reports and videos of South Africans standing in long queues outside stores have been circulating on social media today. This comes as the number of infections in the country rose to 1,170 on Friday, with the first deaths reported.

The lockdown began at midnight on Thursday and imposes tight restrictions on movement, with people expected to stay at home except for essential shopping trips for food and medicine, or when seeking health care or collecting social grants.

“We will now be refining the measures in place to ensure greater social distance inside the supermarkets, but, critically, outside the supermarkets. Will be providing trollies to those in queue so distance is constituted by the trollies,” Patel said.

“We have to do things to ensure that we limit the spread of the virus. We don't want to implement measures [only] when a large number of people have died.” He said once final decisions had been made they would be communicated. Retailers will use the next two days to ensure those who need to shop next week will have access to basic goods. 

He said regulations were reviewed on Thursday night and the government updated the basic goods list which now includes products for babies and toddlers, and personal toiletries.

There were also some businesses added to the essential services list such as tow trucks and vehicle recovery services, harvesting and storage of agricultural goods, payroll personnel at companies and critical maintenance services.  

