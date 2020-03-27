National

Exxaro will go on exporting coal amid Covid-19 lockdown

Exxaro is the largest provider of coal to Eskom, and Eskom says all its suppliers will be given the necessary permits to ensure SA’s energy security during the lockdown

27 March 2020 - 12:19 Lisa Steyn
Exxaro Group’s Inyanda Coal Mine in Witbank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Exxaro Group’s Inyanda Coal Mine in Witbank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Exxaro, SA's largest coal miner, will continue to export product out of SA to aid the government with foreign exchange during the national lockdown.  

In an update released to the market on Friday, Exxaro said it would be able to continue with its production activities during the 21-day lockdown, subject to the approval of an application that demonstrates that these activities are essential.

Exxaro is the largest provider of coal to Eskom and the utility has confirmed that all its suppliers will be issued with the necessary permits to ensure the country’s energy security during the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Friday morning, it had claimed two lives in SA.

The group said it will also continue to export coal. “The need to minimise the economic impact of the lockdown by continuing with the generation of foreign exchange, will provide the financial capacity for the state to respond to the crisis by continuing, to the extent it is possible, with our coal exports to offshore customers.”

This will, however, this will be subject to Covid-19 responses in those markets, which may prevent the delivery of coal, Exxaro said.

It said its production activities will also be carried out with the minimum staff levels to maintain the guidelines of social distancing and safe health practices, to prevent the transmission of Covid-19 both inside and outside work areas.

Glencore, another supplier of coal to Eskom, said on Thursday it had temporarily closed two of its coal mines but would continue to provide coal to the utility while any coal exports would be subject to approval from the department of mineral resources and energy. 

Steynl@businesslive.co.za

India’s shutdown for Covid-19 cleaves the Asian coal market

High quality Australian coal prices are holding up, while lower quality Indonesian coal is dropping back, writes Clyde Russell
Opinion
1 day ago

Glencore will continue to supply coal to Eskom during lockdown

Larger operations have not been materially affected by shutdowns around the world, the group says
National
19 hours ago

SA fuel imports to drop, metal refineries open during lockdown

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe says coal mines supplying Eskom will remain open as will smelters and refineries, which means a flow of PGMs
National
1 day ago

Exxaro to list on the A2X in April

SA's largest coal miner will become the 36th company to list on the A2X, which has a combined market capitalisation of more than R1.5-trillion
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma approaches top court in a last throw ...
National
2.
SA records first Covid-19 deaths as cases surpass ...
National
3.
PIC has identified Dan Matjila’s replacement as ...
National
4.
Public and private travel restrictions during the ...
National
5.
Gauteng education dealing with labour to scrap ...
National / Education

Related Articles

JSE lifts for second day as stimulus plans help global equities

Markets

Eskom scales back on maintenance and takes units offline as lockdown begins

National

Wescoal deemed an essential service provider

Companies / Mining

Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.