Exxaro will go on exporting coal amid Covid-19 lockdown

Exxaro, SA's largest coal miner, will continue to export product out of SA to aid the government with foreign exchange during the national lockdown.

In an update released to the market on Friday, Exxaro said it would be able to continue with its production activities during the 21-day lockdown, subject to the approval of an application that demonstrates that these activities are essential.

Exxaro is the largest provider of coal to Eskom and the utility has confirmed that all its suppliers will be issued with the necessary permits to ensure the country’s energy security during the lockdown, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. As of Friday morning, it had claimed two lives in SA.