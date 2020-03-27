National

Eskom scales back on maintenance and takes units offline as lockdown begins

The utility’s fleet of power stations has suffered years of inadequate maintenance

27 March 2020 - 09:29 Lisa Steyn
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Eskom will scale back on its maintenance programme to minimise the number workers on site during SA’s three-week lockdown.

Under new CEO Andre De Ruyter, Eskom had planned to ramp up the “philosophy maintenance” of its ailing coal fleet — a model that requires servicing units in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance rules. This was expected to be in full effect by the end of April.

Eskom’s fleet of power stations remain highly unreliable, largely because of years of inadequate maintenance.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Eskom was regarded as the single biggest risk to the economy owing to a debt load approaching R500bn, about 10% of SA’s GDP, and power cuts that have crippled sections of industry, contributing to the economy slipping into a second recession in less than two years in 2019.

“Eskom has had to postpone the philosophy maintenance for the duration of the lockdown as we have to keep the number of workers on site at a minimum,” the power utility said in a statement.

“We have instead shifted the focus to carrying out short-term maintenance and other repairs in order to optimise the generation units to meet the rising demand after the lockdown.”

The 21-day lockdown, which extends to April 16, is hoped to curb a rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA. By Friday morning two people had died and the number of infections had risen past 1,000.

As non-essential businesses shut up shop on Thursday afternoon, Eskom reported demand for electricity had dropped by more than 6,000MW, with further demand reduction expected during the lockdown. SA’s average power demand is usually about 30,000MW

As such, the utility said it does not expect to implement load-shedding during the lockdown. In fact, to protect the integrity of the system, Eskom has taken some power generation units off the grid. “These units are available to return to service at short notice should the need arise,” Eskom said.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9,116MW on Thursday.

As an essential and critical services supplier, some of Eskom’s personnel are exempt from the provisions of the lockdown.

“As such, we do not expect any impediments to the generation and supply of electricity during this period. Our suppliers, particularly the coal mines, logistics suppliers and those supplying the parts and maintenance services at our power stations, will be able to operate during the lockdown,” the utility said.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Glencore will continue to supply coal to Eskom during lockdown

Larger operations have not been materially affected by shutdowns around the world, the group says
National
16 hours ago

SA fuel imports to drop, metal refineries open during lockdown

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe says coal mines supplying Eskom will remain open as will smelters and refineries, which means a flow of PGMs
National
1 day ago

Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Only those providing essential services, including the maintenance of the power system, will be exempted
Companies
3 days ago

Zimbabwe slashes Eskom debt to R70,6m

Energy minister Fortune Chasi says work at Hwange power station has stopped Covid-19 measures affect Chinese workers
National
4 days ago

