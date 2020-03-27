Eskom scales back on maintenance and takes units offline as lockdown begins

Eskom will scale back on its maintenance programme to minimise the number workers on site during SA’s three-week lockdown.

Under new CEO Andre De Ruyter, Eskom had planned to ramp up the “philosophy maintenance” of its ailing coal fleet — a model that requires servicing units in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance rules. This was expected to be in full effect by the end of April.

Eskom’s fleet of power stations remain highly unreliable, largely because of years of inadequate maintenance.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Eskom was regarded as the single biggest risk to the economy owing to a debt load approaching R500bn, about 10% of SA’s GDP, and power cuts that have crippled sections of industry, contributing to the economy slipping into a second recession in less than two years in 2019.

“Eskom has had to postpone the philosophy maintenance for the duration of the lockdown as we have to keep the number of workers on site at a minimum,” the power utility said in a statement.