SA Express to ask the UIF Covid-19 benefit fund for salaries
The state-owned airlines, which is already in business rescue, has completely run out of cash
26 March 2020 - 13:36
State-owned airline SA Express has completely run out of cash and is expected to be among the first organisations to apply to the UIF temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) for assistance, under the expedited Covid-19 benefit.
The airline did not pay salaries for March. This makes it the first state-owned entity (SOE) to completely run out of cash. Many other SOEs have sailed close to the wind over the past two years, coming close to this point, but all have been saved at the last minute with government bailouts or government-arranged funding.
