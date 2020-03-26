Public and private travel restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown

As SA heads into an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, the transport department has stressed how important travel restrictions will be to curb the spread of Covid-19 and clarified a few matters amid what appeared to be some confusion.

Public transport operators will have to adhere to strict regulations during the 21-day, nationwide lockdown, including limiting their passengers, sanitising their vehicles and wearing masks during trips.

While private travel will also be limited, some of these regulations, the ministry has confirmed, do not apply to private vehicles. The department has, however, stressed the need to limit travel, given its role in the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before SA was set to go into lockdown, transport minister Fikile Mbalula gazetted detailed regulations for public transport, border crossings, as well as railway operations.

Hygiene

All public transport vehicles must be sanitised before picking up passengers and again after they are dropped off, with specific attention to door and window handles, arm-rests and hand rails. Vehicles need to be kept clean and tidy while operators, who will be required to wear masks, are to provide disinfection information. All owners of public transport facilities are also required to provide sanitisers or other hygiene dispensers for passengers to clean their hands. These sanitisers must contain a minimum of 60% alcohol.

While all forms of long-distance travel between provinces, metros and districts is prohibited, buses will only operate when transporting workers who perform essential services, between 5am and 9am, and again from 4pm to 8pm.

These times do not apply to private vehicles, the department said. However, lockdown restrictions — that travel is only allowed when purchasing food, medicine, seeking medical care or for those performing essential services — apply to anyone on the road.