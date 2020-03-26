Government orders Icasa to issues new spectrum for lockdown period

The government has instructed industry regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to issue new spectrum to telecom operators on a temporary basis to expand the network during the nationwide lockdown.

This is in anticipation of the expected rise in communication as South Africans starts a 21-day lockdown from Friday until mid-April in a bid to reduce the rapid transmission of the coronavirus outbreak.

Spectrum is the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried.

On Thursday, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams gazetted interventions that the department will make to alleviate the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the communications and digital technologies sector.

“The authority must prioritise the regulatory framework applicable to the management and licensing of radio frequency spectrum that would enable implementation of this direction on an urgent basis.”