Kuben Naidoo a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank again

Naidoo has also been reappointed to the role of CEO of the prudential authority

25 March 2020 - 13:00 Lynley Donnelly
Kuben Naidoo. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Kuben Naidoo has been re-appointed as a deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank and as the CEO of the Prudential Authority, the Bank announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Naidoo will serve his second term as one of the three deputy governors of the Bank, as well as the head of the Prudential Authority, effective April 1. 

Governor Lesetja Kganyago and his deputies constitute the executive management of the Bank, and are also members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) which makes decisions on the country’s interest rates.

The Prudential Authority, which falls under the Bank is responsible for regulating the SA banking system, insurance companies, financial conglomerates and certain market infrastructures.

