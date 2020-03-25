National

Government to talk to retailers about operating times during Covid-19 lockdown

25 March 2020 - 20:37 Genevieve Quintal
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN

Government will be talking to retailers such as supermarkets, which are allowed to remain open during the national lockdown, about operating times.

Minister of trade & industry Ebrahim Patel said the talks would be about retailers opening earlier and closing earlier to limit the movement of people.

The 21-day national lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.

The lockdown is intended to curb local transmission of the virus, which has spread to all nine provinces. As of Wednesday, the total number of reported cases stood at 709, with 319 cases in Gauteng.

South Africans would only be allowed to leave their homes under strictly controlled circumstances such as for medical care, to buy food, medicine and other supplies, and to collect social grants.

Patel said the regulations set out three conditions that applied to the sale of essential goods.

He said retailers had to put in place controls to ensure that consumers keep a distance of at least a one metre radius. They will also have to limit the number of people who enter the store based on its size.

All shopping centres and supermarkets selling essential goods also had to follow all directions in terms of hygienic conditions.

Patel said retailers that sold a range of products as well as food would be limited to selling only essential goods.

He said this was not a time for “general shopping”. 

Patel said the regulations were in place to reduce numbers and time spent in a store. South Africans must complete their basic shopping and return home.

Citizens were also told to shop close to home.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Most read

1.
Rupert family wants R1bn in workers’ pockets
National
2.
Over 60 Ethiopian migrants found dead in ...
National
3.
Clothing industry workers to get full pay during ...
National / Labour
4.
Army deploys units across the country to help ...
National
5.
You should still be able to walk the dog and jog ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.