Government to talk to retailers about operating times during Covid-19 lockdown

Government will be talking to retailers such as supermarkets, which are allowed to remain open during the national lockdown, about operating times.

Minister of trade & industry Ebrahim Patel said the talks would be about retailers opening earlier and closing earlier to limit the movement of people.

The 21-day national lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends on April 16.

The lockdown is intended to curb local transmission of the virus, which has spread to all nine provinces. As of Wednesday, the total number of reported cases stood at 709, with 319 cases in Gauteng.

South Africans would only be allowed to leave their homes under strictly controlled circumstances such as for medical care, to buy food, medicine and other supplies, and to collect social grants.