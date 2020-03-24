National Mkhwebane enjoys rare legal victory The judge stressed his ruling was motivated by parliament considering her possible impeachment BL PREMIUM

In a rare legal victory for the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Pretoria high court has dismissed an application by the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa — now called Accountability Now — to have her declared unfit to hold office.

However, judge Phillip Coppin stressed on Tuesday that his ruling in no way constitutes a finding on Mkhwebane’s fitness, but is instead motivated by the National Assembly considering a possible impeachment process against her.