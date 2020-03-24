Mkhwebane enjoys rare legal victory
The judge stressed his ruling was motivated by parliament considering her possible impeachment
24 March 2020 - 17:50
In a rare legal victory for the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Pretoria high court has dismissed an application by the Institute for Accountability in Southern Africa — now called Accountability Now — to have her declared unfit to hold office.
However, judge Phillip Coppin stressed on Tuesday that his ruling in no way constitutes a finding on Mkhwebane’s fitness, but is instead motivated by the National Assembly considering a possible impeachment process against her.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now