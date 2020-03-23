‘Up to 1-million at risk of Covid-19 in SA in 40 days’

One million South Africans could contract Covid-19 within just 40 days, unless the government takes drastic action to avoid the country reaching a tipping point of 100 locally acquired cases, according to a team of researchers at Wits university.

Their modelling work shows aggressive containment is essential for slowing the spread of the virus and keeping the numbers to a more manageable level.

Their projections come as the government weighs up further restrictions on travel, mass gatherings and social interaction to try to slow transmission of the virus, and grapples with the trade-off between limiting the effect of the disease on SA’s health system, and the economic and social fallout of the measures it imposes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met business leaders on Sunday and then convened a meeting of the National Command Council to consider his next steps after last week’s declaration of a national disaster and sweeping measures to try to curb SA’s outbreak.

Containment

At issue now is whether to impose a staged lockdown, including tighter measures on the movement of people, such as restrictions on public transport and a ban on domestic travel ahead of the Easter weekend.