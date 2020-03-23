No bazookas but some help for SA’s vulnerable

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a national shutdown on Monday night along with measures to support the most vulnerable in the economy, the Oppenheimer and Rupert families pledged R1bn each to support small businesses during the crisis.

The large donations by two of SA’s richest families are in addition to the establishment of a Solidarity Fund, which enables well-off South Africans, companies and the international sector to contribute resources to the Covid-19 containment campaign.

The fund will be chaired by Wiphold founder Gloria Serobe and philanthropist Adrian Enthoven. Government has provided R150m in seed capital.

Unlike the US and EU which have aimed fiscal bazookas at their economies, the SA government’s spending efforts are modest and will be directed towards support for the most vulnerable in society: workers who are laid off during the crisis; small businesses in distress; and in the near future those who work in the informal sector.