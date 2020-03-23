Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm as Covid-19 case hit 402

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7.30pm after meeting with the national command council which is dealing with how to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in SA.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 402, up by 128 from Sunday.

The command council, led by the president, has been in a meeting since Sunday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was meant to address the nation on Sunday evening but this was postponed as the meeting went into the night.

The president is expected to announce further restrictions on trade, travel and social interaction to try to contain the outbreak.

He declared a national state of disaster on March 15, announcing sweeping measures to try to slow transmission of the virus, but the number of cases has risen more than six-fold since then, casting doubt on the efficacy of the measures imposed to date. There were 61 confirmed cases on March 15.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za