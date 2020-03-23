National

Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm as Covid-19 case hit 402

23 March 2020 - 18:48 Genevieve Quintal
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PHIL MAGAKOE/ AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: PHIL MAGAKOE/ AFP

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7.30pm after meeting with the national command council which is dealing with how to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in SA.

This comes as the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 402, up by 128 from Sunday.

The command council, led by the president, has been in a meeting since Sunday afternoon.

Ramaphosa was meant to address the nation on Sunday evening but this was postponed  as the meeting went into the night.

The president is expected to announce further restrictions on trade, travel and social interaction to try to contain the outbreak.

He declared a national state of disaster on March 15, announcing sweeping measures  to try to slow transmission of the virus, but the number of cases has risen more than six-fold since then, casting doubt on the efficacy of the measures imposed to date. There were 61 confirmed cases on March 15.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

‘Up to 1-million at risk of Covid-19 in SA in 40 days’

Government needs to take drastic action to avoid the country reaching a tipping point of 100 locally acquired cases, according to a team of ...
National
14 hours ago

State is considering 21-day lockdown to halt spread of Covid-19

Individuals would only be allowed to leave their homes under strictly controlled circumstances, such as buying food, seeking medical care or visiting ...
National
1 hour ago

Bankers and government in talks to brace for coronavirus fallout

Loan defaults by corporates and households expected to increase amid growing risk of sudden economic halt
Economy
10 hours ago

Patel allows competition law exemptions to fight Covid-19

Move will allow private hospitals to work with each other and the state to make the best use of resources
National
4 days ago

Covid-19 likely to cause many force majeure terminations of contract

This may seem reasonable from the viewpoint of the affected party, but it may leave others in an untenable position
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe slashes Eskom debt to R70,6m
National
2.
‘Up to 1-million at risk of Covid-19 in SA in 40 ...
National
3.
Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa postpones Covid-19 address to ...
National
5.
Government can impose a lockdown under a national ...
National

Related Articles

WhatsApp service keeps South Africans informed about Covid-19

National

Hospitals brace for Covid-19 surge

National / Health

SA Covid-19 infections at more than 400

National

Business pitch in with huge effort to halt Covid-19 crisis

Economy

Ford to halt vehicle production in SA from Friday

National

Coronavirus is the worst, fatigued Van der Burgh tweets

Sport

Shutting public transport is among steps SA should take to beat Covid-19

Opinion

Liquor industry to release more pure alcohol to ramp up production of sanitisers

National

Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, says Growthpoint CEO

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.