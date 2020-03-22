National

Ramaphosa to address the nation on Covid-19

The address will follow a series of meetings the President has had with stakeholders about the novel coronavirus

22 March 2020 - 11:49 Claudi Mailovich
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday address the nation following a meeting with SA’s national command council, opposition political leaders and business.

The presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa will have key engagements around the national state of disaster, which will start with a consultation with business leaders at the Union Buildings. 

The state of disaster was declared a week ago in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, and has resulted in strict regulations being implemented. The strict regulations include limiting the number of people at gatherings, restaurants, bars and taverns. The regulations also limit the time alcohol can be sold. 

The presidency said the engagement with business leaders formed part of a series of meetings he has had with various stakeholders since last Sunday, which included meetings with the religious community and SA’s political parties. 

The business leaders will have an opportunity to outline the impact of the disaster on businesses, the economy and engage recommendations to mitigate the impact of the outbreak on the economy at large.

After the meeting with business, he will again meet with leaders of political parties represented in parliament. 

Ramaphosa will later on Sunday chair a meeting of the National Command Council which will receive an update on the outbreak, the progress, and challenges related to implementing the recent regulations on the state of disaster.

“On the outlook for the period ahead, the Council will consider whether the measures that are currently in place to contain the spread of the virus are sufficient and what further measures are required,” the presidency said.

Following the Council’s deliberations, Ramaphosa will address the nation in a message that will be broadcast on radio, television, and livestreamed online, the presidency said. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

