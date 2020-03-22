Labour divided over the use of a lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19

He said there needed to be food security and essential services needed to continue working.

Ntshalishali rather called for more discipline and stricter measures as in fewer people working, rotational working and screening of all workers.

“People need food security, people need to go to the hospitals, workers must be able to assist ... It is easier to say from wherever we are that it is just easier to lock it down but there are other needs of society that are unavoidable,” Ntshalishali said.

On the threat by Cosatu’s public-sector unions to go on strike if the state reneges on its pay agreement and freezes wages in the coming year, Ntshalishali said if there was a lockdown there would be no point in striking. However, if civil servants did decide to strike it would have a devastating impact.

He said government needed to still go to the bargaining council and continue to engage unions, but that it must not use the coronavirus pandemic as an “escape route”.

Ntshalishali said Cosatu was opposed to the declaration of a state of emergency, as this would equate to a police state, and workers should be allowed to exercise their rights.