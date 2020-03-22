Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner has died of cancer. He was 84.

Kerzner, arguably most famous for the creation of Sun City, died surrounded by his family at his home in Leeukoppie Estate, Cape Town.

In a statement, his daughter, Andrea, said her dad taught “family values”.

“No matter how busy he was, he always made time for us, his family. He would take a call from any one of us in the middle of an important meeting or fly half-way across the world to get to a grandchild’s birthday party. For Dad, his family was everything, his joy,” she said.

Kerzner is survived by Andrea and siblings Beverley, Brandon, and Chantal. He has 10 grandchildren. His eldest son, Howard “Butch” Kerzner, died in 2006.

Earlier in the day, several reports and social media posts claimed that Kerzner had passed on, although he was still alive.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming had paid tribute to Kerzner, but decided to withdraw the statement to employees after being informed by Kerzner’s close friend, Ian Douglas, that he was still alive.

Following Kerzner’s death, his family detailed his many achievements in the local and international hospitality industry, describing him as a “titan”.

“Sol was someone who possessed a rare combination of creative genius, uncanny financial acuity and astonishing energy, which he poured into every business he touched.

Nothing he built was ever boring and he never chased the money. He only chased success.

He was always trailblazing, always in pursuit of bigger, better, new, different, more exacting and exciting projects around the globe,” said Douglas.