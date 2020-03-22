National

Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner has died

Described as a titan of industry, Kerzner was best known for creating Sun City

22 March 2020 - 05:44 Suthentira Govender
The late Sol Kerzner. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Hotel magnate Sol Kerzner has died of cancer. He was 84.

Kerzner, arguably most famous for the creation of Sun City, died surrounded by his family at his home in Leeukoppie Estate, Cape Town.

In a statement, his daughter, Andrea, said her dad taught “family values”.

“No matter how busy he was, he always made time for us, his family. He would take a call from any one of us in the middle of an important meeting or fly half-way across the world to get to a grandchild’s birthday party. For Dad, his family was everything, his joy,” she said.

Kerzner is survived by Andrea and siblings Beverley, Brandon, and Chantal. He has 10 grandchildren. His eldest son, Howard “Butch” Kerzner, died in 2006.

Earlier in the day, several reports and social media posts claimed that Kerzner had passed on, although he was still alive.

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming had paid tribute to Kerzner, but decided to withdraw the statement to employees after being informed by Kerzner’s close friend, Ian Douglas, that he was still alive.

Following Kerzner’s death, his family detailed his many achievements in the local and international hospitality industry, describing him as a “titan”.

“Sol was someone who possessed a rare combination of creative genius, uncanny financial acuity and astonishing energy, which he poured into every business he touched.

Nothing he built was ever boring and he never chased the money. He only chased success.

He was always trailblazing, always in pursuit of bigger, better, new, different, more exacting and exciting projects around the globe,” said Douglas.

Sol Kerzner’s grim Wild Coast legacy

Red tape, infighting and hidden agendas continue to snarl up a land claim that could unlock wealth on the Wild Coast and serve as a model for ...
Features
1 year ago

BACKSTORY: Sol Kerzner on his biggest regret

We question hotelier and developer Sol Kerzner
National
2 years ago

Sol Kerzner’s R1bn swansong

At an entry price of R20.5m, Sol Kerzner’s new Cape Town housing development is expected to raise the bar for estate living. But will the water ...
Features
2 years ago

Kerzners to create eco-friendly, bespoke estate in Hout Bay

Homes will cost more than R20m and have already garnered a lot of interest, and will help the impoverished Imizamo Yethu which is not far away
Companies
2 years ago

