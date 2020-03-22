Cyril Ramaphosa postpones Covid-19 address to nation as infections rise to 274

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his scheduled address to the nation on Sunday night because the national command council’s meeting on Covid-19 he is chairing is dealing with “weighty issues” regarding the pandemic and is likely to go on until late.

This is according to minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, who was addressing the media at the Union Buildings on Sunday night.

Mthembu said Ramaphosa will now address the nation on Monday “because we do not want to take short cuts”.

As of Sunday the total number of confirmed cases in SA stood at 274, an increase of 34 since Saturday, according to a brief statement from health minister Zweli Mkhize. He provided no further update on the number of local transmissions, which stood at 16 on Saturday.