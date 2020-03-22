Busisiwe Mkhwebane gets impeachment respite due to Covid-19
Parties agree to postponement of court bid for interdict against parliamentary inquiry
22 March 2020 - 17:53
Beleaguered public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been given a reprieve in her battle against possible impeachment — because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mkhwebane’s lawyers are seeking an urgent interdict to block National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise from proceeding with an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
