Busisiwe Mkhwebane gets impeachment respite due to Covid-19 Parties agree to postponement of court bid for interdict against parliamentary inquiry

Beleaguered public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been given a reprieve in her battle against possible impeachment — because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mkhwebane’s lawyers are seeking an urgent interdict to block National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise from proceeding with an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.