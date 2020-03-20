Nurses to boycott if state shows ‘disdain’ by not lifting salaries

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has threatened to take the government to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) if it fails to implement an agreement to increase salaries on April 1.

Denosa also issued a strong warning that the commitment levels nurses have shown since the outbreak of Covid-19 “will collapse” because of a lack of appreciation by the state.

According to the existing agreement, on April 1, pay should rise at consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% for the first eight grades of the bargaining unit; and at CPI plus 0.5% for the higher grades.

In addition, all employees should receive notch increases equal to about 1% of pay. This would cut R37.8bn from the wage bill in 2020/2021, Treasury officials said in February.

Should the cuts not be achieved for 2020/2021, the fiscal deficit, which would rise to 6.8%, will widen by an additional percentage point, according to the Treasury. Moody’s Investors Service, which could make a rating decision on SA at the end of March, has expressed doubt that the government will meet these targets.

On Monday, the union called on the government to increase the number of staff members to ensure that health workers are able to handle the patients affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) urged public servants to “prepare for a national shutdown of public facilities” if the government reneges on its wage agreement.

Nupsaw said in the latest talks by the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), on Tuesday, the government presented “its plan of implementing 0% salary increase for the public servant”.

“Nupsaw has rejected the offer by the employer along with other unions,” said its media officer Kagiso Makoe. “The failure of the government to ensure its part of the agreement is met by April 1 calls for nothing but a national shutdown … Nupsaw reserves its right to go to court to ensure the agreement is upheld.”