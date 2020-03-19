Tshwane’s ‘dysfunctional’ council dissolved

The Tshwane city council has been dissolved after the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted to accept a report recommending this.

The majority of provinces, during a sitting of the NCOP in the Gauteng legislature on Thursday, voted to adopt the report. Only the DA-run Western Cape voted against the council’s dissolution.

Tshwane was placed under administration by the Gauteng government after it failed to hold council meetings since late last year due to leadership squabbles.

The municipality has been without a mayor for close to a month after Stevens Mokgalapa resigned on February 26 after a leaked recording purportedly featuring him and one of his mayoral committee members. It has also been without a speaker and substantive city manager.

Since the announcement that the city was being placed under administration, the DA, which leads the coalition government there, has been at loggerheads with the provincial government.