National Beleaguered John Hlophe to choose judges for Busisiwe Mkhwebane case A seemingly divided judiciary will have to preside over the public protector's clash with speaker Thandi Modise

The legal war between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has escalated, with both now seeking personal costs orders against each other in a heated battle over Mkhwebane’s possible impeachment.

In papers filed at the Western Cape High Court this week, Mkhwebane compared the newly enacted parliamentary rules that will govern any potential inquiry into her fitness to hold office to the “Sobukwe clause” — the apartheid-era legislation used to arbitrarily extend the imprisonment of PAC leader Robert Sobukwe. The public protector contends that these rules — which she is challenging in court — are aimed solely “at the removal of Mkhwebane”.