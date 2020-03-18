National Government to use UIF to ease coronavirus burden Distressed companies to receive a period of reprieve from contributions to help avoid lay-offs BL PREMIUM

As the threat of a deep recession hangs over the SA economy, the government has offered its first measure of relief in response to the looming Covid-19 crisis, saying it will use the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to ease the burden on employees and employers.

This has been made possible by the UIF’s R1bn surplus, which enabled it to expand benefits from 8 to 12 months in 2018.