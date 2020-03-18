Foreign nationals from high-risk countries banned from entering SA

Foreign nationals from high-risk countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will not be allowed to enter the country at any of SA's 11 airports, according to the travel restrictions gazetted by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

SA's travel ban, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he declared a national state of disaster, kicked in on Wednesday.

The high-risk countries are Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the US, the UK, China and France, according to the restrictions.

Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore were identified as medium-risk countries.

The lists could change in line with the World Health Organisation's risk rating.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA has risen to 116 since Tuesday’s tally of 85. Cases of local transmissions are now at 14, up from the eight announced on Tuesday.