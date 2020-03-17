Public-sector pay talks go down to the wire
Government will probably have to either renege on agreement or pay up on April 1
17 March 2020 - 18:41
As the clock ticks down to April 1, when public-sector pay increases should be paid, the government and unions held tense talks in the public sector co-ordinating bargaining chamber on Tuesday.
With trade unions resolute before the meeting that they would not agree to a renegotiation of the third year of the pay agreement, the government will probably face the choice of reneging on the agreement or paying up on April 1.
