National Public-sector pay talks go down to the wire Government will probably have to either renege on agreement or pay up on April 1 BL PREMIUM

As the clock ticks down to April 1, when public-sector pay increases should be paid, the government and unions held tense talks in the public sector co-ordinating bargaining chamber on Tuesday.

With trade unions resolute before the meeting that they would not agree to a renegotiation of the third year of the pay agreement, the government will probably face the choice of reneging on the agreement or paying up on April 1.