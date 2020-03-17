Parliament suspends all activities until further notice

Parliament will suspend all activities indefinitely from late on Thursday and will resume activities only once it is deemed safe to do so in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The institution’s three-week recess was to start on Monday 23 until April 13, but there is now no indication when it will reconvene.

In terms of the previous parliamentary programme, National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) committees were scheduled to be briefed by departments on their strategic plans between April 14-24, and for budget vote debates to take place between May 5 and June 11.

In terms of a decision taken Tuesday parliament will be closed to the public until further notice and arrangements are being made to reduce the number of staff members in the precinct.

A special meeting was held between the presiding officers (National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP chair Amos Masondo), chief whips of political parties and party representatives to discuss the parliamentary programme, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a national state of disaster as a result of Covid-19 outbreak.