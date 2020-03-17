National Multi-agency bid to stem the outflow of illicit funds Nine cases under investigation involving R6.9bn said to be the tip of a huge iceberg BL PREMIUM

The inter-agency working group investigating illicit financial flows is probing nine cases amounting to more than R6.9bn and has concluded its investigation of a case involving R2.7bn.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg of what is estimated to leave SA and Africa annually in terms of illicit financial flows.