Zuma in tight corner after his failed bid to halt his corruption trial
15 March 2020 - 19:00
Former President Jacob Zuma has suffered yet another blow in his legal campaign to stop the 15-year-old corruption prosecution against him from going ahead — and it may be a fatal one.
The Supreme Court of Appeal last week dismissed his attempt to challenge the high court ruling that effectively paves the way for him to go on trial, without even granting him a hearing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now