National SCA dismisses Jacob Zuma's bid to appeal ruling in corruption case The Supreme Court of Appeal issued its decision without even hearing argument from the former president's lawyers

Former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal against a ruling that could see him going on trial for corruption in the coming months has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The court issued its decision without even hearing argument from Zuma’s lawyers about why he contends the Pietermaritzburg high court was wrong to refuse his application of a permanent stay of the 15-year-old prosecution against him.