Western Cape has R1bn to put boots on the ground in crime hotspots
Provincial government has some significant wins and is able to grow spending by 4.8%
12 March 2020 - 16:43
Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier has done what looked impossible in this year’s constrained spending environment. He found an extra R1.1bn in the budget to put more police on the ground.
Over the next three years the province will fund an additional 1,000 metro police to be deployed to crime hot spots across Cape Town. The project is a joint one with the City of Cape Town, which, unlike the province, is able to recruit and deploy law enforcement officers.
