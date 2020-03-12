Getting off the Eskom grid a ‘no brainer’, says green activist
Paul Chinn has created an Eskom-free home, and wants fellow Melville residents to follow him
12 March 2020 - 05:10
The climate crisis should drive any eco-conscious citizen to get off the power grid, and a house in Johannesburg could be the model for how to do that, Lisa Steyn reports in the second of a three-part series.
Self-confessed eco-nut Paul Chinn thought Melville, in Johannesburg, would be fertile ground for his ideas on going off the grid.
