National Water department to table annual report, seven months after deadline The delay was required to avoid a disclaimer audit opinion of the financial statements of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, which affect the report

The department of human settlements, water and sanitation has committed to tabling its 2018/2019 annual report in parliament next Friday, about seven months after the legislated deadline.

The delay was required to avoid a disclaimer audit opinion of the financial statements of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), which feed into the department's annual report.