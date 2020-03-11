Water department to table annual report, seven months after deadline
The delay was required to avoid a disclaimer audit opinion of the financial statements of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, which affect the report
11 March 2020 - 15:57
The department of human settlements, water and sanitation has committed to tabling its 2018/2019 annual report in parliament next Friday, about seven months after the legislated deadline.
The delay was required to avoid a disclaimer audit opinion of the financial statements of the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA), which feed into the department's annual report.
