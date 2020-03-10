National DYSFUNCTIONAL SOE State nuclear agency scrambles to pay salaries, asks subsidiary for loan BL PREMIUM

The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) is once again scrambling to pay salaries, this time by soliciting a loan from its only profitable subsidiary.

Necsa is the custodian of the country’s nuclear programmes, which include a medical radioisotopes business that manufactures nuclear medicine for cancer treatment and a fluoro chemical manufacturer.