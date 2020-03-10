DYSFUNCTIONAL SOE
State nuclear agency scrambles to pay salaries, asks subsidiary for loan
10 March 2020 - 05:08
The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) is once again scrambling to pay salaries, this time by soliciting a loan from its only profitable subsidiary.
Necsa is the custodian of the country’s nuclear programmes, which include a medical radioisotopes business that manufactures nuclear medicine for cancer treatment and a fluoro chemical manufacturer.
