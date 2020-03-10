National Mkhwebane’s findings on Ramaphosa’s Bosasa donation ‘irrational’ The full bench of the court found that the public protector did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign BL PREMIUM

The high court in Pretoria has reviewed and set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament over the donation he received from Bosasa.

“We find [Mkhwebane] did not only commit a material misdirection in her legal approach [to the issue of misleading parliament], but also reached an irrational and unlawful conclusion on the facts before her,” judge Elias Matojane said on Tuesday, delivering the scathing judgment on behalf of a full bench of the high court.