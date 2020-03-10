Land Bank recovers from interim loss

The Land Bank had made a strong financial recovery since its interim loss and is expecting a full-year profit or at least to break even, executives said on Tuesday.

The 2019-2020 profit would, however, be lower than in previous years, the bank’s GM for finance, Ryan Engle, told Business Day in an interview after a presentation by executives to the National Council of Province’s select committee on finance.

The bank, which provides financing to commercial and emerging farmers, reported an interim loss of R184.7m for the six months to end-September. It attributed the deterioration in its financial position to muted loan-book growth and a higher impairment charge, which rose R193m from the previous corresponding period. Nonperforming loans rose to 9.9% from 5.8%. The bank attributed this to the drought, late harvests and loan repayments.

The Land Bank group made a profit of R181m in 2018-2019 and R242.7m in 2017-2018.

The bank has addressed some of the issues raised by Moody’s Investors Service when it lowered the institution’s rating to subinvestment grade in January with a negative outlook.

Executive for strategy and communication Sydney Soundy said the only outstanding matter was the bank’s capital adequacy.

He said Moody’s had said that it would not wait for an annual review and if there were significant changes in the areas of concern a review would be conducted.

At the time of the downgrade Moody’s said the move reflected its view that the government will have less scope in future to support distressed state-owned enterprises (SOEs).