National Getting rid of the Eskom grid: what going solar entails

Load-shedding can drive people to madness and no-one knows it better than Scott Andrew, MD of Get Off Grid, a Joburg-based supplier and installer of solar power solutions.

“I’ve had some ludicrous situations,” he says. “Two guys had a punch-up in the shop fighting over the last battery in the warehouse. It was almost like we’d run out of water.” During periods of load-shedding, the receiver of the office phone literally hangs off the hook and over the dustbin.