Getting rid of the Eskom grid: what going solar entails
10 March 2020 - 18:15
Load-shedding can drive people to madness and no-one knows it better than Scott Andrew, MD of Get Off Grid, a Joburg-based supplier and installer of solar power solutions.
“I’ve had some ludicrous situations,” he says. “Two guys had a punch-up in the shop fighting over the last battery in the warehouse. It was almost like we’d run out of water.” During periods of load-shedding, the receiver of the office phone literally hangs off the hook and over the dustbin.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now