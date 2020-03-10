E-hailing taxi services face a bumpy road ahead

App-based taxi services such as Uber and Bolt are set to face more hurdles and competition in the country as the government moves to open up and regulate the e-hailing industry.

Similar to the rest of the world, the public-transport sector remains a heavily contested space in SA with drivers of metered taxis continuing to challenge app-based operators such as Uber and Bolt.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly adopted the controversial National Land Transport Amendment Bill during a second reading debate.

The bill has been in the making since 2013, and initially excluded e-hailing as a subcategory, though it allowed the use of a smartphone in lieu of a taxi meter.

According to parliament, the National Land Transport Bill amends the 2009 act by, among other things, providing for non-motorised and accessible transport. This brings the legislation up to date with the various technological developments.