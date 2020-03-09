National SAA warns employees it is moving ahead with job cuts The business rescue practitioners say all 4,708 employees will be affected and the number of jobs that would exist in the restructured company will be the subject of a consultation process BL PREMIUM

SAA, the state-owned airline that accumulated R26bn of losses over the past six years and was placed into business rescue in 2019, has told all its almost 5,000 employees that it will push ahead with a plan that could see it cut jobs as it fights for survival.

The business rescue practitioners, who were appointed by government to to manage the affairs of the company with a view to rehabilitation, said its financial position had deteriorated further with forward sales down significantly, a factor that was likely to be made worse by the outbreak of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in markets and restricting travel.