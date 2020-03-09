SAA warns employees it is moving ahead with job cuts
The business rescue practitioners say all 4,708 employees will be affected and the number of jobs that would exist in the restructured company will be the subject of a consultation process
09 March 2020 - 17:23
SAA, the state-owned airline that accumulated R26bn of losses over the past six years and was placed into business rescue in 2019, has told all its almost 5,000 employees that it will push ahead with a plan that could see it cut jobs as it fights for survival.
The business rescue practitioners, who were appointed by government to to manage the affairs of the company with a view to rehabilitation, said its financial position had deteriorated further with forward sales down significantly, a factor that was likely to be made worse by the outbreak of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in markets and restricting travel.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now