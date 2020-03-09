National

SAA issues notice to start possible retrenchment process

The business rescue practitioners say all 4,708 employees will be affected and the number of jobs that would exist in the restructured company will be the subject of a consultation process

09 March 2020 - 17:23 Genevieve Quintal
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

SAA has informed employees that it will start consultations, in terms of the Labour Relations Act, which could lead to retrenchments at the ailing airline.

SAA's business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, said on Monday that notices of consultation were issued to all the recognised unions for employees and management.

They said they had been engaging with unions, most recently at the weekend, about the situation and the intention to begin the consultation process.

“Our intention has always been to preserve as many jobs as possible through this process while still focusing on having a sustainable airline and platform for growth,” they said.

The practitioners said the events of the past few months had had a significantly negative effect on SAA’s revenue. The overall result has seen a decline of R1.3bn in revenue, with a cost base that remained more or less flat.

The changes needed were therefore both structural and economic, and were urgent if liquidation — where all employees would lose their jobs — were to be ultimately avoided, they said.

The practitioners said that all 4,708 employees would be affected and the number of jobs that would exist in the restructured organisation would be the subject of the consultation process.

Significant changes to conditions of employment, including remuneration and benefits, appeared unavoidable and would be sought by agreement, they said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Resuming dividend payments on the cards for Aspen Pharmacare

Africa’s largest pharma company is upbeat over progress in cutting debt
Companies
3 days ago

Gordhan hopes some SAA domestic routes get reinstated

Whether or when the closed routes will be opened is a decision only the business rescue practitioners can make
National
5 days ago

SOE presidential council is a step in the right direction

An SOE in distress requires a different set of management skills compared to those needed to manage a well-run organisation, writes Bakang Letshwiti
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Speaker tells Busisiwe Mkhwebane to withdraw ...
National
2.
Four new coronavirus cases in SA
National / Health
3.
Government forges ahead with plans to trim ...
National
4.
SA awaits results of six more virus tests
National
5.
Covid-19 case confirmed in Gauteng
National / Health

Related Articles

NEVA MAKGETLA: Robbing Peter to pay Paul is not an effective funding strategy ...

Opinion

Comair and Boeing in talks on compensation for MAX 8s

Companies

Final bill for SAA rescue still soaring

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.