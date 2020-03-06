Zuma’s affidavit will destroy Mkhwebane’s case, says Kieswetter’s lawyer

SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s advocate has argued that the affidavit submitted by former president Jacob Zuma in Sars’s court battle with the public protector over his tax information did not help her case, but would actually “destroy” it.

Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett argued on Friday morning that this was because Zuma’s confirmation that he had consented to the release of this information to Busisiwe Mkhwebane showed that she could access some of the records she needs without resorting to a subpoena.

Further, he says, Zuma could not give consent for the release of Sars’s own investigation material on his tax records.

As a consequence, he argued, Zuma’s affidavit was “simply not competent”.

Gauntlett further contends that Zuma’s four-page statement had been filed “hopelessly” late and should not be admitted into evidence.

Zuma says he filed the affidavit late because of his “serious” health problems.

Kieswetter is seeking an order that explicitly states that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to confidential Sars information, after she threatened him with criminal action if he did not hand over detailed records about the former president’s tax information.

Mkhwebane also demanded statements from Sars about allegations — contained in author Jacques Pauw’s book “The President’s Keepers” — that Zuma received monthly payments of R1m from the politically connected Royal Security company.

On Friday morning, Gauntlett argued that Mkhwebane appeared to believe that “in the pantheon of Chapter 9 institutions, she is the top one”.

This was a “dangerous misnomer”, Gauntlett said, stressing that there was no legal basis for Mkhwebane’s assertions.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, will respond to Gauntlett’s argument before judge Peter Mabuse later on Friday morning.

Gauntlett said Zuma’s affidavit “shows that to an unknown extent, information could have been obtained by him”.

Applying for a subpoena under such conditions — where a subpoena was intended to be “an absolute last resort” — was clearly not appropriate.

Gauntlett asked why Mkhwebane had not provided an affidavit confirming that she had not first tried to obtain information from Zuma, before subpoenaing Sars.

Gauntlett made it clear that the revenue service did not accept Zuma’s explanation for why he filed his affidavit in the Sars-public protector dispute four months late.

Zuma said he was ill and out of the country.

Gauntlett pointed out that the high court in Pietermaritzburg did not accept Zuma’s alleged sick note as adequate proof that he was sick and receiving treatment overseas, and therefore unable to attend his corruption trial.

“This court is being trifled with,” Gauntlett said.