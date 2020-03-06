National

Thandi Modise bars SAPS brigadier who slapped reporter’s cellphone away

The speaker made the directive after the incident involving an accredited parliamentary journalist, who was recording a conversation between DA leader John Steenhuisen and police

06 March 2020 - 16:55 staff writer
A high-ranking police officer approaches, moments before the cellphone held by a journalist at parliament was slapped away. Picture: TWITTER/JAN GERBER
A high-ranking police officer approaches, moments before the cellphone held by a journalist at parliament was slapped away. Picture: TWITTER/JAN GERBER

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has issued a directive barring police officers accused of harassing journalists and MPs from performing any duties within the precincts of parliament.

This follows a complaint lodged with the speaker by the parliamentary Press Gallery Association (PGA) after an accredited parliamentary correspondent, recording a conversation between DA leader John Steenhuisen and police, had his phone slapped away by a brigadier on February 25.

Journalist Jan Gerber said the brigadier approached him saying he had no permission to record the discussion and slapped the cellphone he was using. “She offered no reason for her actions,” the PGA said in a letter of complaint to the speaker.

“The PGA is highly concerned about the actions of this police officer. The video footage, which can be made available on request, depicts a senior commissioned SA Police Service (SAPS) officer conducting an unlawful act with no explanation.

“I brought these complaints to the attention of the minister of police and commissioner,” wrote Modise in a letter responding to the PGA on Thursday.

In addition she had an urgent meeting with the operational leadership of SAPS staff responsible for parliament.

“I also gave a specific directive for the member of the SAPS, who reportedly harassed several members and may have also been involved in the incident involving Mr Gerber, to not perform duties within parliament’s precincts forthwith,” she wrote.

Gerber said he welcomed the steps taken by Modise and “look forward to continue my work as a journalist at parliament without fear or favour. I believe it is of the utmost importance that MPs, parliamentary staff and journalists are allowed to perform their functions at the people's parliament without any interference.”

EDITORIAL: We deserve better than these point-scoring, insensitive boors

The airing of ugly allegations in parliament demeaned the realities of gender-based violence
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Why SA doesn’t need a sovereign wealth fund now

With the government’s debt levels worryingly high and SOEs in dire straits, economists are questioning the wisdom of the president’s proposal
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Zuma allows Mkhwebane access to his tax records
National
2.
Mkhwebane derived her subpoena powers from the ...
National
3.
Zweli Mkhize appeals for calm as SA reports first ...
National / Health
4.
SA confirms first coronavirus case
National / Health
5.
Nedbank says staff member was in group with ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.