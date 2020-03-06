Thandi Modise bars SAPS brigadier who slapped reporter’s cellphone away

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has issued a directive barring police officers accused of harassing journalists and MPs from performing any duties within the precincts of parliament.

This follows a complaint lodged with the speaker by the parliamentary Press Gallery Association (PGA) after an accredited parliamentary correspondent, recording a conversation between DA leader John Steenhuisen and police, had his phone slapped away by a brigadier on February 25.

Journalist Jan Gerber said the brigadier approached him saying he had no permission to record the discussion and slapped the cellphone he was using. “She offered no reason for her actions,” the PGA said in a letter of complaint to the speaker.