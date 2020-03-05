Tshwane to head to the polls within three months

For the first time in democratic SA, one of the country’s eight metros, the capital city of Tshwane, has been placed under administration and will now go to fresh elections about a year before the next local poll.

This decision was taken by the ANC-led Gauteng government in the wake of a political impasse, which has threatened service delivery in the metro, which accounts for about 9% of SA’s GDP.

Tshwane has no mayor, no mayoral council and no municipal manager, which means the municipality, in which council meetings have been collapsing since November, is leaderless. The decision, announced by Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday, means the council will be dissolved and an administrator appointed to run the municipality until elections, which have to take place within 90 days.

The mayoral position became vacant as a result of the former incumbent, the DA’s Stevens Mokgalapa resigning in the wake of a sex scandal.

Makhura said the decision was informed by “ongoing mismanagement” in the city, which included the “flagrant disregard” for the Municipal Finance Management Act, such as the irregular contract with engineering consultants GladAfrica. He also referred to the failure to spend conditional grants and the inability to pay all its creditors.