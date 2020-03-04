National eskom Ramaphosa open to sale of power stations in ‘new era of energy’ BL PREMIUM

SA has entered a new era of energy generation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday, and all options, including the sale of old Eskom power stations to private investors, should be looked at by the government.

Ramaphosa and the ANC have previously placed a blanket prohibition on the sale of any Eskom asset as this would be considered privatisation.