Trade underinvoicing costs SA billions, US report shows

There was an average annual gap of $20bn (about R310bn) in the value of trade between SA and its global trading partners in the period between 2008 to 2017, a Washington DC-based think-tank has calculated.

The gap arose from trade misinvoicing, which occurs when importers and exporters deliberately falsify the stated prices on the invoices for goods they are importing or exporting as a way to illicitly transfer value across international borders, evade tax and/or customs duties, launder the proceeds of criminal activity, circumvent currency controls and hide profits offshore.

This misinvoicing means that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) is not able to collect the correct customs duties and taxes that are due to it, depriving the government of sorely needed tax revenue to stabilise debt and address huge social needs.

SA's $20bn trade gap represented an average of 19.4% of the country's total trade over the period 2008-2017, Global Financial Integrity said in a report on trade-related illicit financial flows released on Tuesday. The report examined trade-related illicit financial flows across 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies.

The SA government and parliament's finance committee have been concerned for some time about illicit financial flows, which is also a focus of the Davis tax committee, which is examining the tax gap in SA — that is the difference between the amount of tax paid and the amount that should be paid. The committee estimates the annual tax gap is at least R50bn.

“Our research indicates that trade misinvoicing, or trade fraud, is a major type of illicit financial flows and can be used to launder money, evade taxes and currency controls, among other illicit activities,” Global Financial Integrity communications co-ordinator Maureen Heydt said.

“Our research found that on average over ten years, the rate of trade misinvoicing as a percent of total trade with advanced economies for SA was 19%. This is a high percentage of trade to be misinvoiced, nearly a fifth of all SA trade.”

The analysis showed that “trade misinvoicing is a persistent problem across developing countries resulting in potentially huge revenue losses at a time when most countries are struggling to mobilise domestic resources to achieve the internationally agreed 2030 sustainable development goals.”

Global Financial Integrity concentrates its research and advocacy programmes on illicit financial flows and their effects on developing country economies.

It based its latest report on official government trade data reported to the UN. It used a partner-country analysis to compare and contrast the differences between any set of two countries to identify value gaps, or mismatches, in the reported data.

For example, if Ecuador reported exporting $20m in bananas to the US in 2016, but the US reported having imported only $15m in bananas from Ecuador that year, that would reflect a mismatch, or value gap, of $5m in the reported trade of this product between the two partners for that year.

“While the available data is not perfect and country figures are not exact, the resulting value gap estimates are the result of rigorous analysis and provide an order of magnitude view of each country’s trade misinvoicing challenge, reflecting the degrees of trade misinvoicing happening between any two countries,” the report said.

The think-tank found that there was a $8.8-trillion gap in trade between 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies over the 10-year period between 2008 and 2017 and $817bn in 2017, the most recent year for which data is available.

Developing countries with the largest average value gaps as a percent of total trade are Gambia (46.8%), the Seychelles (38.3%) and Paraguay (27.1%).

The report noted that much of the trade misinvoicing activity occurred in developing countries for the primary purposes of capital flight and tax evasion in a bid to move wealth out of weak currencies in developing countries and into hard currencies in the advanced economies.

