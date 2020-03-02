National Firm liquidated by PIC over R1bn loan says it never defaulted Public Investment Corporation’s failure to provide additional funding has left Musa Group in a less than ideal state, says CEO BL PREMIUM

The private equity firm the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) successfully applied to liquidate after it failed to repay a disastrous loan of almost R1bn says it never defaulted.

The PIC, which oversees R2-trillion and has the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) as its biggest client, lent R950m to the Musa Group in August 2015, a company founded by two Americans, Will Jimerson and Antoine Johnson, in 1995.