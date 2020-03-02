Austerity not the way to go, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the budget delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni last week represented a deliberate decision by the state not to pursue a path of austerity, as this would damage SA’s growth prospects.

The government opted for a budget that contains a range of “balanced and well-considered measures to contain spending, increase revenue and encourage growth”, the president said in his weekly newsletter.

Austerity would have had social consequences for SA, and undermined the ability of the state to stimulate the economy, Ramaphosa said.

It could have involved dramatically reducing the salaries of civil servants, the size of the public service, cutting bonuses and pensions, raising taxes and selling off key state assets, he said.

Mboweni’s budget has not raised taxes and provided for cuts of R261bn in baseline allocations to departments over the next three years, with R160bn of these coming from cuts to the wage bill. Ratings agencies and analysts have warned that the government will struggle to rein in its ballooning debt, and faces a tough fight with labour over proposed wage cuts in the civil service.

Ramaphosa said on Monday he was encouraged by the willingness of trade unions to engage on the issue of reducing the wage bill, saying that there would be no increases for senior public office bearers.

The state would also publish a new law in 2020 introducing a remuneration framework for public entities and state-owned companies to prevent excessive pay for board members and executives, he said.

The budget presented a “sobering assessment” of the state of SA’s economy, and an urgent turnaround was needed to rein in debt, Ramaphosa said.

The government would also proceed with “far-reaching reforms” in areas such as electricity provision, ports and rail, and telecommunications to reduce the cost of doing business, he said.

“Efforts over the past two years to revive the economy and rebuild institutions have now been undermined by the electricity crisis, further constraining growth and placing an additional burden on public finances,” Ramaphosa said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za