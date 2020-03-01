National Debate rages while promised date for hike in chicken tariffs passes SA National Consumer Union urges the state to assist local producers because tariff hikes will result in price increases BL PREMIUM

An association advocating for consumer interests has urged the government to consider other measures to assist the embattled poultry industry instead of hiking tariffs on chicken imports.

The SA National Consumer Union (Sancu) said at the weekend that hiking tariffs invariably results in price increases across the board as local producers cash in on the reduced competition.