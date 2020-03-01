Debate rages while promised date for hike in chicken tariffs passes
SA National Consumer Union urges the state to assist local producers because tariff hikes will result in price increases
01 March 2020 - 16:45
An association advocating for consumer interests has urged the government to consider other measures to assist the embattled poultry industry instead of hiking tariffs on chicken imports.
The SA National Consumer Union (Sancu) said at the weekend that hiking tariffs invariably results in price increases across the board as local producers cash in on the reduced competition.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now