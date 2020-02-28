National

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Will the budget be enough to save Eskom?

Eskom must be saved. There is no other option.

28 February 2020 - 11:19 Mudiwa Gavaza
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget policy statement in parliament, February 26 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his budget policy statement in parliament, February 26 2020. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER.

With the national budget speech for the year firmly in the rear-view mirror, we look back at the tax and energy issues raised by finance minister Tito Mboweni in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neil Cornelius, MD of the global consulting firm Berkeley Research Group; and Reabetswe Moloi, an attorney from Tax Consulting SA.

Join the conversation: 

The National Treasury released its income and expenditure plans for the year on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.

Moloi starts off the show by giving a wrap of the tax matters raised in the budget, such as the non-increase in major taxes and selective excise duties. She says the minister probably made the best decision to not increase personal taxes given how pressured South Africans are already.

Cornelius, who joins us on the line from London, summarises the energy-related parts of the budget, highlighting the uphill funding battle that the government faces in trying to clear Eskom’s debts, while ensuring the power utility’s sustainability for the future.

Much of the discussion centres around the role of taxpayer money being use to bail out ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Given the economic pressure on consumers, Moloi says taxpayers have become acutely aware of how the government is spending its money. Slow action or no progress with implementation of government policy, particularly around energy, makes it harder to justify any increases in taxes or levies from the populous, she says.

Despite this negative sentiment towards government spending, Cornelius says Eskom needs to be fixed. It has to happen. He says the situation has become so dire at the SOE that the government may be forced to actually implement its plans this time around. Compared to years of inaction, there’s no choice but to act now to ensure power for the country, he says.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Cosatu on the public-sector wage bill and the budget

The public-sector wage bill currently makes up about 35% of the national budget
National
2 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: the future looks bleak for the rand

The coronavirus epidemic takes most of the blame for the rand’s poor performance so far in 2020
Markets
6 days ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Sona 2020

The president delivered his fourth state of the nation address in a tense and frustrated atmosphere
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Sona preview: Eskom looms large

Economic growth, unemployment and energy are likely to be the focus of the state of the national address
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
‘Very dangerous’ Motsoeneng used Zuma to bully ...
National
2.
Government plans to slash public servant salaries ...
National
3.
Shivambu’s shout of austerity not even a bleat, ...
National
4.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal challenge moot after ...
National
5.
Allow the president to lead, Cosatu’s Zingiswa ...
National

Related Articles

BUDGET IN NUTSHELL: Mboweni slashes public-sector wages in bid to appease ...

National

ISAAH MHLANGA: Mboweni’s budget not bold enough to curtail rising debt ...

Opinion / Columnists

A good budget, with an uncomfortably high execution risk

Opinion

The Budget Review simply confirms just how slow progress is

Opinion

SAA will have debt and interest payments taken care of

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.