Kempton Park woman loses appeal in crimen injuria case

Four years ago, a mother-of-three was accused of calling a black woman a “k-word bitch” and saying she had a “fat ass” and should go to the gym in an altercation at a supermarket.

Now Marie Basson is headed to jail, after failing in her bid to appeal her six-month jail term for crimen injuria, the crime of unlawfully and intentionally injuring, insulting or impairing the dignity of another person.

The ruling has reinforced the precedent set by the imprisonment of convicted and unrepentant racist Vicki Momberg, who was sentenced to two years behind bars for her repeated use of the k-word.

Crucially, Basson refused to admit or apologise for the language she was convicted of using against Nomsa Masuku at the Birch Acres Pick n Pay in Kempton Park on October 25 2016.

According to Masuku, Basson was standing at a till with her three-year-old daughter when she asked the little girl if she could pass her to get to the kiosk.

Basson claimed that Masuku had bumped her and her daughter while trying to pass them as she was unpacking her groceries from a trolley.

Masuku testified that Barnard then turned about and said: “Where the hell do you think you will pass?”. She said she responded by apologising and saying she would only try to walk through if there was a space.

Barnard claimed she had asked Masuku to apologise to her daughter for bumping her, but she did not. A cashier who witnessed part of the altercation testified that she had heard Masuku apologising.

It was Masuku’s testimony — later confirmed in part by Barnard — that Barnard responded to her apology with the words “you have got a big fat ass”, raised two fingers in the air and told Masuku “F**k you.” Masuku said she responded: “You too.”

She said she was crying and felt embarrassed because everyone was looking at her.

Masuku then told her that white people like her shouldn’t shop where black people are shopping.

The fight continued in the parking lot. Masuku then followed Barnard to her home, where she took down her address and car registration details and then reported the incident to the police.

The Kempton Park magistrate’s court rejected Barnard as an unreliable witness and accepted Masuku’s account of what had happened.

It was Barnard’s refusal to admit to and apologise for using the k-word, which she insists she never said, that seemingly motivated the Johannesburg high court to dismiss her appeal.

Johannesburg high court judges Greg Wright and Thifhelimbilu Mudau found that the six-month sentence imposed on her was not excessive. Barnard had failed to get leave to appeal her conviction.

The dismissal of Barnard’s appeal comes after Mudau in 2019 rejected Momberg’s attempt to challenge her crimen injuria conviction and two-year sentence for repeatedly referring to a black police officer as the k-word following a smash-and-grab incident.

In his ruling, Mudau said Momberg was “quite evidently unremorseful in her conduct” and added that there was “no justifiable reason” to interfere with the sentence imposed on her.