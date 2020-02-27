Government on a fresh drive to open up new export markets

More than 2,000 local companies are set to benefit from the government’s fresh drive to open up new export markets.

SA shipped about R1.39-trillion ($90bn) worth of goods around the world in 2019, down from R1.45-trillion the previous year.

Various captains of industry have long called on government to redouble efforts to open up new markets through preferential trade agreements, among other strategies.

According to budget documents, the department of trade and industry will assist and facilitate the participation of more than 2,000 firms in trade missions and other export promotion initiatives over the next three years.

“These initiatives are aimed at increasing the participation of historically disadvantaged enterprises and individuals,” the documents state.

To carry out these activities, just more than R751m is allocated over the medium term to the export marketing and investment assistance scheme.