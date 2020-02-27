Both sides of the smoking debate welcome tax on e-cigarettes

The SA unit of cigarette group Philip Morris International has welcomed finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement of the introduction of excise tax on heated tobacco products, which is at a lower rate than that of cigarettes.

The tobacco industry continues to face a rising number of challenges in SA, including increasing cigarette trafficking and an uncertain regulatory environment.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Mboweni said that in line with department of health policy, the government will start taxing heated tobacco products, for example hubbly bubbly. The rate will be set at 75% of the rate of cigarettes.

Electronic cigarettes, or so-called vapes, will be taxed from 2021.

Marcelo Nico, MD of Philip Morris SA, said that by creating this differentiation, Mboweni and his team recognise the role that taxation can play in encouraging adult smokers to switch to less harmful tobacco products.

“The best choice any smoker can make is to quit nicotine and tobacco entirely. Those who would otherwise continue smoking should change to a less harmful alternative,” Nico said.

He said there is mounting evidence that regulating less harmful tobacco products differently from cigarettes can reduce smoking rates to the overall benefit of public health.