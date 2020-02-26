Shaun Johnson and Nelson Mandela, a match made in reality

Shaun Johnson, who tragically passed away this week, was one of the finest journalists and most elegant writers I ever worked with. He was also, as Helen Suzman called him, a “brilliant commentator and perceptive political analyst” whose writings “rekindled our jaded hopes”.

He was my introduction to SA politics when I arrived from London to take over the running of the old Argus Newspapers group where he was the political editor of The Star, and I don’t think there was a senior minister in the new ANC government that he didn’t know intimately, all of whom looked up to him.

His book Strange Days Indeed, a collection of his articles — really essays — written from the late 1980s when he covered violent riots in the townships, up to the election in 1994, still provides a powerful insight into transitional politics in SA.

One of his biggest admirers was former president Nelson Mandela, whom he had interviewed shortly after he came out of prison and remained close to for the rest of his days, lovingly watching over the affairs of the old man until he passed away.

Shaun’s description of their first meeting, just a few days after Mandela came out of jail in February 1990, is a wonderful reminder of what an eye-opening event that was. Shaun had written about him many times but never seen him and now here they were, at number 8115 Vilakazi Street, Mandela’s matchbox-sized bungalow in Soweto from which he fled in the 1960s, meeting for the first time.

“For many years,” he wrote, “any snippet about Mandela had been seized upon in order to draw some mind-sketch of his near-mystical figure. But the man I met was human enough — tall, striking, grey-suited with an avuncular smile, a ready laugh and a strong, prolonged handshake. With the creases and furrows on his face, Mandela looks his age. But there is a curious, non-weatherbeaten quality about him, as if the cloistered atmosphere of prison has had an embalming effect.”

Shaun was also a gifted editor who would have made it to the top of his profession in any country he chose to work in. Ben Bradlee, who adored Shaun, would like to have recruited him for the Washington Post and he could have moved to Fleet Street effortlessly anytime he wanted.

In 1995 he launched The Sunday Independent with the aim of making it the leading intellectual voice in SA politics, which, for a time, it was, and refashioned the old Cape Argus into a widely respected newspaper. In later years, long after he had moved on, he mourned, as we all do, the sad deterioration in the publications he had lovingly tended.